Thackeray directs Maharashtra health officials to prepare for possible third wave of COVID-19

Amid concerns over the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed the state health department to make ample preparations including providing oxygen, ICU beds, field hospital facilities to all the districts.

As per the state Public Relations Department, in a notice issued to the health department, Thackeray said that seven districts with a high rate of infection should be more careful.

He further directed the health department to increase COVID testing and vaccinations.

"7 districts with a high rate of infection should be more careful. Increase tests, vaccinations. Don't rush, don't take risks," read the notice.

Speaking to the district collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Hingoli districts, earlier in the day, in a televised meeting, the Chief Minister had said, "The second wave is not over yet and we have to deal with the third possible wave to recover from it."

Thackeray on Thursday set a target of producing 3,000 tonnes per day liquid medical oxygen. Currently, the state's LMO production is barely 1,300 tonnes daily and he called upon the oxygen manufacturers to hike their oxygen production and storage facilities on a priority basis.

Unveiling the 'Oxygen Swavalamban Yojana' before the representatives of major oxygen manufacturing companies in the state, Thackeray said that the industry has been given several incentives to enhance the capacity and appealed to them to put in place extra production and storage capabilities within the next 3-4 weeks to meet the LMO requirements of the possible 'third wave'.

The CM said that during the second wave, the demand for LMO had increased tremendously, and despite a respite, in some districts, the number of Covid-19 patients is still high.