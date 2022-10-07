Search icon
Maharashtra: Chemical-laiden tanker overturns in Palghar, traffic halts for hours on state highway

There were no casualties in the accident that took place on Boisar Chillar road in the morning hours, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

A tanker laden with chemicals overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing traffic jam for a couple of hours on Friday, police said. There were no casualties in the accident that took place on Boisar Chillar road in the morning hours, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

A tanker carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of colours was heading to Tarapur from Mumbai, when it overturned at Warangade village, he said. The movement of vehicles was affected on the state highway for a couple of hours till the tanker was removed from the road, the official added.

