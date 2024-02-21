India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to contest from these 17 seats in UP; check names here

Samajwadi Party has said it offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

INDIA bloc partners Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have finalised seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Congress will contest from 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats. SP and other alliance partners will contest the rest of the 63 seats in the state. The SP and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections. Among the 17 seats on which the Congress will contest in UP are Raebareli and Amethi, once considered pocket boroughs of the party, and Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. Congress to contest from these 17 seats: Raebareli Amethi Fatehpur Sikri Saharanpur Prayagraj Maharajganj Varanasi Amroha Jhansi Bulandshahr Ghaziabad Mathura Sitapur Barabanki Kanpur Bansgaon Deoria The seat-sharing announcement was made at a joint press conference here by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Congress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge of UP Avinash Pande. READ | 'Prove charge or...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal police over 'Khalistani' jibe allegations

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.