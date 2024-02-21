Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to contest from these 17 seats in UP; check names here

How pursuing MS in Business Analytics prepares you for global careers'

Looking for a best love astrologer or best marriage astrologer? Consult best online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Meet actress who earned Rs 37 per day, worked in B-grade films, became superstar, but had to quit at her peak when...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to contest from these 17 seats in UP; check names here

Maera Misshra joins Pracchand Ashok, plays mystical Vishkanya in Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh's historical drama

How pursuing MS in Business Analytics prepares you for global careers'

Looking for a best love astrologer or best marriage astrologer? Consult best online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Dry fruits to boost weight loss

Batters fastest to 10000 runs in T20 cricket

7 endurance exercises to add to your workout routine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Maera Misshra joins Pracchand Ashok, plays mystical Vishkanya in Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh's historical drama

Meet actress who earned Rs 37 per day, worked in B-grade films, became superstar, but had to quit at her peak when...

Emraan Hashmi to play villain in Farhan Akhtar's Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani-starrer Don 3? Actor says...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to contest from these 17 seats in UP; check names here

Samajwadi Party has said it offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:08 PM IST

INDIA bloc partners Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have finalised seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Congress will contest from 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats. SP and other alliance partners will contest the rest of the 63 seats in the state.

The SP and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections. Among the 17 seats on which the Congress will contest in UP are Raebareli and Amethi, once considered pocket boroughs of the party, and Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. 

Congress to contest from these 17 seats:

  1. Raebareli
  2. Amethi
  3. Fatehpur Sikri
  4. Saharanpur
  5. Prayagraj
  6. Maharajganj
  7. Varanasi
  8. Amroha
  9. Jhansi
  10. Bulandshahr
  11. Ghaziabad
  12. Mathura
  13. Sitapur
  14. Barabanki
  15. Kanpur
  16. Bansgaon
  17. Deoria

The seat-sharing announcement was made at a joint press conference here by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Congress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge of UP Avinash Pande.

