Twitter
Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

'Prove charge or...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal police over 'Khalistani' jibe allegations

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

This director was thrown out of Salman's film, slept on footpath, worked as sweeper, gave biggest cult classic, earns...

Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani, known for Binaca Geetmala, passes away at 91

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

'Prove charge or...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal police over 'Khalistani' jibe allegations

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

Healthy foods for babies

Benefits of eating strawberries

Natural make-up removing ingredients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

This film, made for Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 456 crore, became a blockbuster in China, its not Dangal or Secret Superstar

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

HomeIndia

India

'Prove charge or...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal police over 'Khalistani' jibe allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP saying that the party thinks that every person wearing a turban is a "Khalistani".

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, now the issue of BJP's LoP Suvendu Adhikari allegedly hurling a 'Khalistani' jibe at a Sikh IPS officer has taken to the court. Now, responding to the fresh allegation against him, Adhikari has challenged the ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences.

"BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari dares ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. @WBPolice, Mamata Banerjee's only line of defence, is crumbling. They should now retreat to their barracks," said BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a post on X as he also shared a video of Adhikari challenging West Bengal police claims. 

A Sikh IPS officer was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari was also accompanied by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP saying that the party thinks that every person wearing a turban is a "Khalistani".

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'. 

The Chief Minister also attached a video of the verbal spat in which the police officer was seen sternly protesting against the BJP workers for labeling him "Khalistani" for wearing a turban.

Condemning the incident, Banerjee said, "I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it."

READ | Farmers protest LIVE updates: Talks between Union ministers and farm leaders resume

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

Meet man who once lived with 20 people in a house, remained hungry for 3 days, is now a millionaire, seen on TV as... 

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's would-be 'bahu' Radhika Merchant flaunts her dance moves at a wedding, watch

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE