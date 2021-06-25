Karnataka Unlock: Inter-state bus services resume from today, details here

With an improvement in the pandemic situation, the Karnataka government on Thursday further relaxed the COVID-induced lockdown curbs in the state. With the announcement of fresh relaxations, inter-state bus services have been resumed.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) issued an order which stated that the bus services to Maharashtra, Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Pandharpur, and Tuljapur from Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and other places of the state will resume with a seating capacity of 50% from Friday.

The KSRTC has already resumed inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 50% seating capacity from June 22, as per the guidelines of respective states.

The KSRTC in an order stated that it is deploying only 3,000 buses initially for local and inter-district long route operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

These relaxations came as part of the order issued by the Karnataka government on June 22. The relaxation allowed all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm, adding that the air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will remain shut.

The bus and metro services in Bengaluru have resumed with 50% capacity. With the exception of Mysuru, all districts of Karnataka have recorded a decline in new Covid-19 infections and exited total lockdown.

Meanwhile, two cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

In an interesting piece of information, the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak which caused havoc across the country reportedly did not affect the people of the Allapur village of Dharwad district in Karnataka.