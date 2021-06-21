Headlines

Karnataka Unlock: Buses, Bengaluru metro services start operations with 50% capacity

The BMTC, KSRTC, and BMRC have released separate statements and appealed to passengers to strictly follow the Covid protocols.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations on Monday as the Karnataka government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.

The new guidelines popularly called 'unlock 2' have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in force up to 5 AM on July 5.

Public transport services resume

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) have released separate statements and appealed to passengers to strictly follow the Covid protocols.

The number of passengers travelling in buses is restricted to 50 percent of the seating capacity. Passengers shall be allowed to board the bus only if seats are available.

If permitted seats are occupied in the bus, passengers shall not board the bus and shall wait for next bus. Passengers suffering from fever and other ailments should refrain from travelling.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has said it is deploying 3,000 buses initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations from today.

"As of now, we will not operate interstate services but we will start operating across Karnataka except for Mysuru but with only 50 per cent seating capacity," KSRTC said in its statement.

The KSRTC added that it will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations based on traffic density and need, except in Mysuru district.

"We will take a decision on resuming inter-state operations after studying various factors in the days to come," it said.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which is considered to be the lifeline of Bengaluru, had said that it will resume operations with 2,000 buses on Monday from 6 am to 7 pm on major traffic routes.

The BMTC also clarified that the validity of monthly pass issued in April will be extended till July 8. Digital Ticketing (QR code-based) system will be provided in all buses.

As far as the deployment and responsibility of crew is concerned, vaccination is made mandatory to all staff. Crew should wear facemask compulsorily. The crew shall use a sanitizer and maintain hygiene.

Meanwhile, BMRC also said that Metro Rail services are also permitted, with 50 per cent occupancy, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.

