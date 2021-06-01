Karnataka Lockdown: CM BS Yediyurappa to take BIG decision on extension soon

Even as several states in the country are easing lockdown-like restrictions amid a declining positive rate of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Coronavirus has asked the BS Yediyurappa-led government to continue the lockdown in a stricter form in the state. The lockdown which was imposed on April 27 saw several extensions and is currently in place till June 7.

CM Yediyurappa had stated that he would want to lift restrictions after June 7, ‘if people cooperate’, but the TAC, on the other hand, asserted that it is essential to “to continue lockdown restrictions till the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) falls below 5%, daily new cases below 5,000 and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 1%.” Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had stated that a decision on whether to extend the lockdown in the state or not would be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown’s end.

“We unanimously drafted the recommendations placing the health and lives of people before livelihoods, which is the need of the hour at this juncture,” TAC chairman MK Sudharshan said as quoted by The Hindu.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that there will be no changes in the ongoing lockdown in Karnataka till June 7. “CM Yediyurappa will call a meeting of Ministers, experts in few days to take a final call on the statewide lockdown. We have general guidelines from GoI regarding how to follow containment measures till June 30”, he added.