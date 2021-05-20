Lockdown in Karnataka: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai makes BIG announcement

On Thursday, May 20, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that stricter lockdown measures should be implemented in the state to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. The new rules implied by the government of Karnataka are likely to be seizures of vehicles of those who are found moving unnecessarily during the lockdown.

A Zee News report quoted Bommai as saying, "As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate."

He further told reporters in Bengaluru, "In the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively."

In other news, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will announce the decision on whether the lockdown will be extended or not, in Karnataka, on May 23.

Karnataka imposed a complete lockdown till May 24 as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit the state severely.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Karnataka reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases, and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. Bengaluru Urban registered 11,772 fresh cases on Wednesday and the city saw 29,238 discharges.

As of May 19 evening, cumulatively 23,06,655 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,306 deaths and 17,24,438 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 percent.