Kangana Ranaut bashes Aamir Khan and 4 other stories you need to read before going to bed

Headlines

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

Meet Sagar Daryani, who started business at 21, built Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 crore monthly

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

Cricketers who got married in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

HomeIndia

India

Kangana Ranaut bashes Aamir Khan and 4 other stories you need to read before going to bed

Top 5 news of the day from the world of entertainment, sports and politics.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2020, 10:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The controversy surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues to hog the news cycle. However, Aamir Khan's recent meeting with Turkey's first lady has sparked another controversy. 

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was appointed vice president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last month, has tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Check this and other top news of the day here:

Kangana Ranaut bashes Aamir Khan on his kids' religion

After Aamir Khan's recent meet with First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, many slammed the actors and called him out on the Internet. The superstar visited the country for the recce of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and posted an old interview of Aamir in which he has reportedly said, "I had made it very clear that my kids will always follow only Islamic religion."

Kangana posted the link and tweeted, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai, the outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? @aamir_khan".

Not Rishabh Pant, netizens think this wicketkeeper-batsman should replace MS Dhoni

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, speculations around his future replacement have been ripe. Players like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul are some of the top contenders for the spot. 

In the recent poll held by DNA, netizens voted for KL Rahul to replace MS Dhoni as India's wicketkeeper. The stylish batsman was followed by Pant, then Karthik and Samson at last.

Sensex rallies 478 points as realty and banking stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a strong momentum on Tuesday with realty and banking stocks making a comeback. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 478 points or 1.26% higher at 38,528 while the Nifty 50 gained by 138 points or 1.23% at 11,385.

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner, likely to join ADB in Sept

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was next in line to head the poll panel, resigned on Tuesday to join the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president. 

ADB had in July announced that it has appointed Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa as vice-president for private sector operations and public-private partnerships. Lavasa will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on August 31. 

Congress writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over 'bias'

The Congress party has demanded a high-level inquiry into Facebook India leadership team and their operations by its headquarters after allegations of bias by its executives. 

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused Facebook India of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy, and demanded that the company should "consider a new team to lead Facebook India operations so as to not influence the probe".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Deepika Padukone hugs Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, greets Kokilaben Ambani at Manish Malhotra's event, pics go viral

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Not Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, or Dhanush's Captain Miller, this is the most-awaited Tamil film

This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE