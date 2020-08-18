Kangana Ranaut bashes Aamir Khan and 4 other stories you need to read before going to bed

Top 5 news of the day from the world of entertainment, sports and politics.

The controversy surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues to hog the news cycle. However, Aamir Khan's recent meeting with Turkey's first lady has sparked another controversy.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was appointed vice president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last month, has tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Check this and other top news of the day here:

Kangana Ranaut bashes Aamir Khan on his kids' religion

After Aamir Khan's recent meet with First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, many slammed the actors and called him out on the Internet. The superstar visited the country for the recce of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and posted an old interview of Aamir in which he has reportedly said, "I had made it very clear that my kids will always follow only Islamic religion."

Kangana posted the link and tweeted, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai, the outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? @aamir_khan".

Not Rishabh Pant, netizens think this wicketkeeper-batsman should replace MS Dhoni

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, speculations around his future replacement have been ripe. Players like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul are some of the top contenders for the spot.

In the recent poll held by DNA, netizens voted for KL Rahul to replace MS Dhoni as India's wicketkeeper. The stylish batsman was followed by Pant, then Karthik and Samson at last.

Sensex rallies 478 points as realty and banking stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a strong momentum on Tuesday with realty and banking stocks making a comeback. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 478 points or 1.26% higher at 38,528 while the Nifty 50 gained by 138 points or 1.23% at 11,385.

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner, likely to join ADB in Sept

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was next in line to head the poll panel, resigned on Tuesday to join the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president.

ADB had in July announced that it has appointed Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa as vice-president for private sector operations and public-private partnerships. Lavasa will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on August 31.

Congress writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over 'bias'

The Congress party has demanded a high-level inquiry into Facebook India leadership team and their operations by its headquarters after allegations of bias by its executives.

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused Facebook India of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy, and demanded that the company should "consider a new team to lead Facebook India operations so as to not influence the probe".