Jayalalithaa death probe: Judge’s report names VK Sasikala, ex-Tamil Nadu CM’s doctor as key culprits

In a probe led by a former judge, VK Sasikala has been named as the main culprit in the death for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa (File photo)

A probe has been ordered into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa after a former judge’s report had termed VK Sasikala and the DMK leader’s doctor as the key culprit in her death.

In a lengthy report drafted by former Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy, it has been stated that the doctor of J Jayalalithaa and the politician’s close aide VK Sasikala were directly responsible for her death, according to ANI reports.

Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry concluded that Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s personal Doctor K S Sivakumar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, C.Vijayabaskar who was health Minister then found to be at fault and an investigation is to be ordered. A probe has also been ordered by the judge in the case.

Earlier in August, the single-member commission of retired Justice Arumugasamy, appointed to probe J Jayalalithaa’s death, submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat after five years, as per ANI reports.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Pannerselvam had requested a probe into her death.

The inquiry ordered into the death of Jayalalithaa explored the circumstances, health condition, and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the former Tamil Nadu CM on 22 September 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.

The report by the former judge, which was presented at the Tamil Nadu assembly today, terms Chief Secretary Dr Rama Mohana Rao, who was a top bureaucrat at the time of Jayalalithaa’s death, as guilty of criminal actions.

Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before Arumughaswamy Commission and have put forward their points of view.

Jayalalithaa’s closest aide VK Sasikala used to reside with the political leader. She was arrested just a few months after the ex-Tamil Nadu CM’s death on charges of corruption and money laundering.

(With ANI inputs)

