Movable properties of Jayalalithaa: 601 kg Silver, 4.3 kg gold and more

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had promulgated an ordinance, in the month of May, for the state government to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence 'Veda Nilayam', in order to convert it into a memorial.

The Ordinance, which is known as Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader) Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation Ordinance 2020, furnishes the list of movable and immovable properties that belonged to the late film star, AIADMK supremo in her Poes Garden residence.

The immovable properties are 13 trees and the 3-storeyed sprawling bungalow measuring over 21000 sq ft and stands on ten grounds of prime real estate, at the heart of Chennai city.

Some of the notable movable properties include 4.37Kgs of gold, 601.4kg of silver, 10,438 pieces of apparel and furnishing cloth, 556 pieces of furniture, 6514 kitchen utensils, 1055 pieces of cutlery, 8376 books, 1712 furnishing accessories, 394 mementos among others.

An earlier statement from the government said, "the building "Veda Nilayam" including movable items such as furniture, books, jewels are in a state of disuse for more than three years. So, the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete."

However, the Madras High Court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to convert late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai into a memorial.

Instead, the court suggested that it be converted into the official residence-cum-office of the chief minister, as it has all the necessary facilities and infrastructure.

The court added that a part of the property could be used to construct a memorial for the former four-time chief minister. The court has also said that Deepa and Deepak Jayakumar (Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew) are Class-II legal heirs of Jayalalithaa.

The court order stated that, if the government intends to make the residence of Jayalalithaa as a memorial, there will be no end to such proposals. Every government would like to make the residence of their leaders who were chief ministers as memorials and unnecessarily, the public money would be utilized for setting up memorials alone.

Besides the memorial that is planned at her residence, the state government has also been constructing a 'Phoenix-themed' memorial costing about 50 crores, by her resting place on the iconic Marina beach in Chennai.