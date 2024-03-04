ISRO Chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on Aditya L-1 launch day

ISRO chief was diagnosed with cancer on the day of India's solar mission Aditya-L1 launch, he revealed in an interview. ISRO chief S Somnath was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch, confirmed Somnath in an interview.

"There were some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, it was not clear to me at the time, I did not have a clear understanding of it," said Somnath.

Aditya L-1, India's first solar mission was launched on September 2, 2023, a few weeks after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the Moon. He recalled enduring the operation and chemotherapy in the months after the Aditya-L1 launch.

