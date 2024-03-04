Twitter
BJP President, Amit Shah, others change social media bio in solidarity with PM Modi after Lalu's 'no family' jibe

Adding 'Modi ka parivaar' to his bio on X, BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa in a social media post on X, wrote "INDI alliance members can't insult PM Narendra Modi Ji's family.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 02:42 PM IST

In a united move against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'no family' remark jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodatas.

Adding 'Modi ka parivaar' to his bio on X, BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa in a social media post on X, wrote "INDI alliance members can't insult PM Narendra Modi Ji's family. 140 crore Indians are his family. We are all Modi Ka Parivar".

Reacting to Lalu Prasad's statement, in an address in Telangana's Adilabad, PM Modi said, "The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the Prime Minister said".

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he said.

Lambasting Lalu Yadav over his personal comments on PM Modi, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, Lalu Yadav hear this out. You have Tejaswi Tej pratap, Stalin has Udhyanidhi, Sonia Gandhi has Rahul and Priyanka, Mulayam Ji's family may have Akhilesh but me and 140 crore Indians are part of PM Modi's family"Criticizing the RJD leader for his remarks against PM Modi, state Deputy CM Vijay Sinha said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav lessens the respect of Bihar. Because of them, the Bihari people feel ashamed".

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar also criticized Lalu for his comments."Such kind of language does not suit you (Lalu Yadav). You are in the last phase of your life. Such kind of personal remarks against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister show that you lack the capabilities to speak a cultured language."

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion.

"These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.  

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

