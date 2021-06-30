IRCTC to run 'Bharat Darshan' special train from August 24: Check ticket price, how to book

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

IRCTC to run 'Bharat Darshan' special train from August 24: Check ticket price, how to book

Passengers interested to travel on this train can book from the IRCTC office in Lucknow or by logging on to the IRCTC official website.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Given the declining cases of coronavirus across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train in August covering several top tourist destinations, including seven Jyotirlingas.

Under this, Bharat-Darshan special train will be operated by IRCTC from August 24 to September 5. Through this train, passengers will be able to visit the seven Jyotirlingas across the country, which include Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

Along with this, passengers on this train will also get a chance to visit the Statue of Unity, Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, and Sabarmati Ashram. The important thing is that because of the COVID-19 crisis, the package price of this 13 day and the 12-night journey has been kept at Rs 12,285, which includes breakfast, food, accommodation, and accommodation. 

Also, all passengers will be insured. Passengers interested to travel on this train can book from the IRCTC office in Lucknow or by logging on to the IRCTC official website. They can also book the tickets by contacting IRCTC's number 8595924274, 8287930939, complete information about the package can also be obtained. 

Seating facility in this special train will be available for Varanasi as well as Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Mau, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi. It is worth mentioning that Bharat-Darshan is a joint project of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, which organizes the world's cheapest tour packages from time to time. Its purpose is to introduce the culture of different parts of the country to those people who are deprived of tourism due to low income.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

'Can imagine Congress mindset': Anurag Thakur on Kharge skipping Independence Day 2023 event at Red Fort

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE