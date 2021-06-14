IRCTC news: Indian Railways to resume services of 13 trains from tomorrow - Full list here

With the second wave receding and the number of fresh daily Covid-19 cases on a steady decline, Indian Railways is set to resume services for several trains that have been suspended in recent weeks.

Apart from the regular service trains, union minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is also resuming several special trains that were cancelled due to Covid-19 surge.

Among the train services being restarted in June, these 13 trains under the Northern Railways will resume on June 15, 2021:

Train Number: 02055, New Delhi- Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special Train Number 02058, Una Himachal- New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special Train Number 02401, Kota- Dehradun Nanda Devi Covid Special Train Number 02263, Pune- Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Duronto Special Train Number 04609, Hemkunt Special from Rishikesh to Katra Train Number 02456, Bikaner- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special Train Number 04021, Sainik Special from Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jaipur Train Number 04553, Himachal Express Special from Old Delhi to Train Number 02446, Uttar Sampark Kranti Festive Special from Katra Train Number 04307, Prayagraj Sangam- Bareilly Special Train Number 04211, Agra Cantt- New Delhi Intercity Special Train Number 04215, Prayagraj to Lucknow Ganga Gomti Special Train Number 04236, Bareilly- Varanasi Special

Passengers looking to book tickets and travel on these trains are advised to ensure that all Covid-19 safety guidelines and protocols are adhered to when they make their journey.