Twitter
Headlines

INS Jatayu: Indian Navy to commission new base in Lakshadweep next week

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

10 benefits of alkaline foods

New films, shows releasing on Netflix in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Meet actor who worked at newspaper agency, failed as hero, later became top villain, men would hide their wives from him

HomeIndia

India

INS Jatayu: Indian Navy to commission new base in Lakshadweep next week

The Indian Navy is also going to formally commission the multirole helicopter MH-60 Romeo at Kochi in the next week.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 09:28 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
Representational image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a move towards strengthening its position in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy is going to commission a new base, INS Jatayu, in the Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep. The Indian Navy is also going to hold its commanders' conference on board the twin aircraft carriers, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, where they will be undertaking high-tempo operations like taking off from one carrier and landing at the other, along with participation from other warships and submarines in the carrier battle groups, defence officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy is also going to formally commission the multirole helicopter MH-60 Romeo at Kochi in the next week, they said. The force would also see the buildings of its naval war college in Goa and facilities in Karwar inaugurated around March 4, the officials said.

Sharing details of the base being put together at Minicoy Islands, the officials said it is being commissioned with a small component of officers and men but would be expanded in future. "This would also give us a strong foothold in the area to keep an eye on the military and commercial activities of adversaries in the area, as this is around 50 miles from the islands of the Maldives," an official said. The base would be similar to the INS Baaz created in the Andamans and would have similar capabilities in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy would also be inducting four of its MH-60 Romeo multirole choppers acquired from the US under a government-to-government deal. The Indian Navy is also going to demonstrate for the first time the twin carrier operations in the areas near Lakshadweep.

This would be the first time, after the induction of INS Vikrant, that the Navy would be carrying out the operations of the two aircraft carriers together. The two carriers were also present in the exercise Milin in Vishakhapatnam to showcase India's capability to manufacture aircraft carriers for global militaries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READIndia's GDP grew at 8.4 per cent in December quarter: Govt data

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says only certain skin colour is accepted as 'good-looking' in India: 'Hum log bina...'

SC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe in alleged scam involving motivational speaker Vivek Bindra

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India after elderly passenger...

Driving Innovation: How Balasubrahmanya Balakrishna Transformed Software Development

Shaping the Future of Cosmetology and Skin Rejuvenation: Dr Yousef Abo Zarad’s Breakthroughs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE