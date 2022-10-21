Indian Railways set to run festival special Rajdhani Express: Know train timing, other details here | Photo: File

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar. “Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier,” the Railways said in a press statement.

Earlier on October 4, Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers. Passengers frequently encounter a number of issues throughout the holiday season, including reservations, preferred coaches, available seats on specific dates, etc. Indian Railways has decided to launch the Festival Special Rajdhani Express in an effort to reduce the rush during the holiday season.

The special festival train will leave New Delhi on October 22, October 25, and October 27 at 7:10 p.m. to reach Patna Jn. the following morning at 6:50 a.m. The 02249 Patna - New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will leave Patna on October 23 and October 26 at 9:00 a.m., and it will arrive in New Delhi at 8:00 p.m. on the same day.

The 02250/ 02249 New Delhi- Patna-New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train, which has AC class accommodations, will make stops along the way at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations in both directions.

Indian Railways announced 32 additional special services in the meantime for the benefit of train travellers and to help with the increased volume of passengers during the festival season. Indian Railways is now operating 211 special trains (in pairs) on 2,561 trips through Chhath Puja this year.