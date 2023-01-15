Indian Army Day 2023: Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Indian Army

Indian Army Day 2023 |Photo: PTI

January 15 is marked as Indian Army Day. On this day, Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was named the first Indian Commander–in–Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. He took over the position from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

Let's see here some interesting and lesser-known facts about the Indian Army:

The Indian Army is the world’s fourth-largest–standing Army, as per Global Firepower Index. Indian army comprises over 1.45 million active troops and about 0.9 million reserve troops. The India Gate memorial in Delhi is built to commemorate the 1.3 million Indian soldiers who fought alongside the allies in the first world war and nearly 74,000 troops were killed. During the 2013 North India floods, Indian Army rescued over 10,500 people by road and army helicopter and IAF airlifted over 19,600 people from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. This was the largest civilian rescue and relief operation called Rahat. The Indian Army controls the Siachen Glacier – the world’s highest battlefield. The glacier is also the second–longest in the non–polar areas of the world. It has an altitude of 18,875 feet (5753 metres). India spent approximately USD 2 million per month to support the stationed personnel in 2004. The 61st Cavalry Regiment is one of the largest horse–mounted cavalry units of the Indian Army. It is also one of the world’s last operational and unmechanised horse cavalry units. The Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) is one of the world's most elite military training centres. The Assam Regiment, formed in 1835, is the oldest Paramilitary Force of the Indian Armed Forces. India defeated Pakistan in World War 2, after which the Pakistan Army surrendered with 93,000 soldiers, which was the biggest-ever surrender. This year is the 75th celebration of Indian Army Day. The Army Day Parade will be held at the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre in Bengaluru. Army Chief General Manoj Pande will review the parade and present the gallantry awards.

