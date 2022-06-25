'India will have 50 states after 2024 elections, Karnataka to split into two': BJP leader Umesh Katti

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti | Picture: Zee Media Bureau

According to a Karnataka minister, India would have 50 states following the Lok Sabha election in 2024. Karnataka minister Umesh Katti, who holds the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to form 50 States in the country after the 2024 elections. I came to know that he is mulling over it". Katti also stated that Karnataka will be divided into two states, with north Karnataka being one of the new states. "Two States should be carved out of Karnataka, four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Maharashtra, and so on," the minister continued.

According to PTI report, Katti believes that separating the state is a smart idea because the burden on the populace has grown over time. “Such thought is good because the population is increasing, and that region (north Karnataka) should also see development. North Karnataka should become a State and develop. We will remain as Kannadigas but there is no harm if the State (Karnataka) is divided," Katti told.

Katti stated that the idea of having 50 states was a good one considering the increase in population, which has risen from two crore to 6.5 crore in the last 60 years. In response to Katti's statement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that there was no government plan for separate statehood for north Karnataka. "This is not the first time Umesh Katti has spoken about it. He's been saying it for years. He should reply to this question," the Chief Minister replied.

R Ashoka, Karnataka Revenue Minister, also stated that Katti's statement is not a problem. “Katti has been saying this. This is not the first time that he has spoken about separate statehood to north Karnataka. He has said it more than 100 times till now. Karnataka is one".

