Karnataka: 7 'murdered' unborn babies found in canister at Belagavi bus stop

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

The police suspect that the embryos were murdered after sex determination.

Belagavi (Karnataka): Seven aborted fetuses were found in a canister in the Mudalagi town of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday, police said. The state government has initiated a probe into the matter.

The unborn babies were found at a bus stop in Mudalagi by locals. The police inspected the site.

The police suspect that the embryos were murdered after sex determination. An investigation team will be formed to probe the matter, Dr Mahesh Koni, District Health and Family Welfare Officer told media persons.

The bodies will be examined.

The investigation is on.