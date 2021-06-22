India vaccinates over 80 lakh people in a single day, BJP-ruled states top the list

The first day of the revised COVID-19 vaccination policy saw a record of nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) doses administered on Monday. According to the revised COVID-19 vaccination policy, the Centre is procuring 75% of domestically available vaccines for free jabs to the 18-plus population.

The present phase of vaccination was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7, 2021. He also gave a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage others who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Day 1 of the Centre's free vaccination for all adults programme, Madhya Pradesh topped the list of states to have given the most numbers of jabs. The BJP ruled state, administered 15,42,632 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on June 21 which was followed by another BJP-led state Karnataka that gave 10,67,734 vaccine doses.

Uttar Pradesh came third on the list of the states giving the most number of vaccine doses on June 21 with 6,74,546 doses and was followed by Bihar (4,70,352) at the fourth place. Gujarat stood fifth place by giving 5,02,173 vaccine shots.

Five other states inoculated more than 3.5 lakh doses with Assam (3,30,707), Tamil Nadu (3,28,321), Maharashtra (3,78,945), Rajasthan (4,30,439) and Haryana (4,72,659).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also tweeted to say that Monday's vaccination number was the 'highest-ever single day coverage' across the world.