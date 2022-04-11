India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror: PM Modi to new Pakistan PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after the latter was sworn-in after his election earlier in the day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.
“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” PM Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022