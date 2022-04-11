India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror: PM Modi to new Pakistan PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after the latter was sworn-in after his election earlier in the day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” PM Modi tweeted.