India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror: PM Modi to new Pakistan PM

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Shehbaz Sharif after his election and oath as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after the latter was sworn-in after his election earlier in the day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

 

