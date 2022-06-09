IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi for today, some relief from heatwave in 2 days

(Image Source: IANS)

Many parts of Delhi recorded severe heatwave conditions for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that some relief is expected in two days. Delhi's base centre Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Four out of 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded heatwave conditions on Tuesday. The sports complex recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the city. Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura and Ridge station recorded maximum temperatures of 46.3 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Office has issued a yellow alert on Thursday, warning of heatwave conditions at different places in the capital. An advisory issued by the IMD read, "There is an increased risk of symptoms of heat-related diseases in people who are either exposed to the sun for a long time or do heavy work."

Meteorologists have attributed the heatwave to lack of strong Western disturbances and continuous hot and dry westerly winds. The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 41 degree Celsius till Saturday. With monsoon expected to reach eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity over northwest India.

The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around June 27. Last year, the IMD had predicted that the monsoon would reach Delhi about two weeks before its normal date. However, it reached the capital on July 13, which was the most delayed period in 19 years.