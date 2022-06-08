Weather forecast: Delhi sees highest number of heatwaves in 12 years, rains in Mumbai today

(Image Source: IANS)

The weather department has predicted heatwave in some parts of India, while it will rains in some parts. According to the weather forecast, today, heatwave conditions can occur in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, west Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Jharkhand.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of scattered light rain in the eastern parts of Gujarat, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. There is also a possibility of rain in South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka. On June 8, that is today, there may be heavy rainfall in these areas.

At the same time, during the next 24 hours, monsoon is likely to remain active over northeast India and remain weak over south Peninsula. In the last 24 hours, heatwave conditions persisted in different parts of Punjab, Uttarakhand, west Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Jharkhand.

Let us inform that the south-west monsoon has been stable for the last 6 days and is now only a short distance away from Konkan. However, pre-monsoon rains have not been seen in Mumbai so far. In such a situation, there is a possibility that from today, the city of Mumbai may see rain for at least two to three days, between June 8 and June 10.

On June 11 and 12, some activities with thunderstorms can be seen. Let us tell you that in this year, 34 heatwave days have happened so far. This is the highest in the last 12 years. The last time Safdarjung recorded a higher number of heatwave days during the same period was 20 in 2010.

According to the India Meteorological Department, people have faced five heatwave days in March, 18 days in April and 8 days in May in the national capital Delhi. This is a record breaking situation. In June, 3 such days have come to the fore in a week, while the heatwave has made people miserable. North India is facing the wrath of severe heat these days.