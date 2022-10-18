Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IMD forecasts formation of post-monsoon season's first cyclone in Bay of Bengal on October 22

The Odisha government cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in view of the forecast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

IMD forecasts formation of post-monsoon season's first cyclone in Bay of Bengal on October 22
File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend. It will be the post-monsoon season’s first cyclone. 

The IMD has also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, it said.

"It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB (Bay of Bengal) subsequently," it added.

IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path.

"We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said. The Odisha government cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in view of the forecast. The state has also put its coastal districts on alert.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Dhanteras 2022: How to buy digital gold through Paytm and Google Pay, here’s step-by-step guide

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.