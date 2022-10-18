Dhanteras 2022: How to buy digital gold through Paytm and Google Pay, here’s step-by-step guide

File Photo

On Dhanteras, it is considered lucky to purchase precious metals like gold and silver. Customers now have the option of purchasing "digital gold" in the digital world. Gold may be purchased in the form of digital gold as an alternative to more conventional forms of gold jewellery (jewelry, coins, bars, etc.). Google Pay and Paytm are two examples of digital gold payment app options.

For those who aren't familiar, investing in "digital gold" is like investing in "real gold," but it's done entirely online. The fact that it can be purchased and held anonymously online gives investors confidence that it is a reliable wealth solution. Digital gold may be traded at any time with no added fees and requires no special storage. You can see the current price of gold on the market at any given moment with digital gold. Moreover, you won't have to pay the kind of "making" or "other costs" that many jewellers tack on.

Here's how to purchase digital gold using Google Pay or Paytm if you're interested in making an investment. If you need specific instructions, please see the list below.

Here's how to buy gold using Google Pay:

Go to Google Pay and click on the New

In the Search bar, type "Gold Locker"

Click on Gold Locker, then click Buy

Gold's market value with tax will be shown to you. When you start the purchase, the price will be locked for 5 minutes. As the day progresses, prices fluctuate

Choose the payment option and check the box

It's that simple. Once the payment has been made, you will be able to see your gold in the locker. Depending on the market price, you can resell it.

Here's how to buy gold using PayTm