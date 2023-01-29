IMD weather update: Wet spell predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and other Indian northwestern cities

Wet spell has been predicted for Delhi and other northwest Indian regions, according to the most recent press release from the Indian Meteorological Department. On Saturday, the weather agency predicted that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west and east Uttar Pradesh would likely experience light scattered to fairly widespread rain today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, today's weather in Rajasthan is expected to bring light, isolated to scattered rain. For Delhi on Sunday, the weatherman has been predicting a generally cloudy sky with light rain. According to them, the national capital will experience temperatures averaging around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius. On Monday, there may be some clouds in the sky in the city, but from January 31 to February 3, skies should be mostly clear.

On January 29 and 30, the western Himalayan region may also experience significant snowfall or rain. IMD noted that on January 29 and 30, hailstorms are also very likely to affect Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh. Today and tomorrow, northwest India is likely to experience strong surface winds of 20 to 30 kmph.

On Saturday, Delhi's high temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, which is a little higher than average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city's minimum temperature, which was three degrees below seasonal average, was 6.1 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)