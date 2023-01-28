Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh reveals her 'two favourite sharks’ in viral post, see pic

Vineeta Singh, a Shark Tank judge and the CEO of Sugar cosmetics, recently posted a photos of her favourite Shark Tank fans on Instagram. On the set of Shark Tank India, she can be seen with her sons Vikrant and Ranveer Mukherjee in one of the photos Sugar CEO shared. In the second image, Vineeta is wearing a "shark" ring, and his son is also in the picture.

The photos were shared on Instagram on Saturday along with the caption that reads, “My 2 favouritest @sharktank.india fans in the world (heart emoticon)”. Since being uploaded, the photos have grabbed the attention of netizens and doing rounds on the social media platform.

So far, the viral post has garnered over 23,000 likes. One internet user wrote, “If mommy is a shark then the kids of course are Baby Shark". While another commented, “ou people are doing a wonderful job by motivating Indian youths to scale their capabilities”. Another user complimented Vineeta’s shark ring and said, “Firstly I saw cute ring then I see blurred cutest baby”.

The show is based on the widely recognised idea of the program with the same name—Shark Tank USA. In December 2021, the first season of it was released. The judges for season 2 are Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, and Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho.com Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

READ | Viral: IAS officer shares pic of Vande Bharat Express coach filled with garbage, internet reacts