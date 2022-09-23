Gyanvapi Masjid case: Know how carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ inside mosque will determine its age

Gyanvapi Masjid (File photo)

As the conflict on the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex continues, the Varanasi court issued a notice to the Muslim side on the petition by the Hindu side in which it has sought carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ reportedly found in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The ‘shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi masjid complex when the videography survey of the religious complex took place earlier this year. While the Hindu side has argued that the Shivling is proof that there is a temple before the mosque, the Muslim side has said it is not a shivling but a fountain in the complex.

On September 12, the court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

It had rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's petition questioning the maintainability of the case, which has reignited the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute. The mosque committee's dismissed plea had cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to make its case.

Now, the court has allowed the carbon dating of the ‘shivling’ inside the complex, which will be able to determine its age. Here is how the entire carbon dating process works.

How will carbon dating of Gyanvapi ‘shivling’ determine its age?

Before understanding how the procedure can determine the age of the shivling, it is important to know what carbon dating actually means. Radiocarbon dating or carbon dating is a method used in the archeology sector.

The carbon dating procedure is a method which helps in determining the age of an object containing organic material by using the properties of radiocarbon, a radioactive isotope of carbon. The procedure dates back to the 1940s and is a widely used method across the globe.

All living things absorb carbon during their life span and when it dies, the carbon absorption stops. Thus, the experts carbon dating the shivling will take a sample from the surface of the stone and see how much C-14 it has accumulated, determining its age.

Further, it is expected that the carbon dating procedure inside Gyanvapi will begin soon, paving way for further proceedings in the dispute. It is also expected that the Supreme Court will be hearing the Gyanvapi masjid case soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

