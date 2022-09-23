‘Jaage ho?’: PM Modi’s surprise midnight call to EAM Jaishankar during Afghanistan evacuation

MEA S Jaishankar (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been known to be on top of major international projects and operations throughout his tenure at the top post. Proving the same, PM Modi dialed Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in the middle of the night.

While praising PM Modi’s leadership, S Jaishankar narrated the surprise call he got from the prime minister past midnight after an Indian consulate in an Afghan city came under attack some years ago, as per ANI reports.

During the surprise call, PM Modi’s first question to EAM Jaishankar was “Jaage Ho? (Are you awake)” While sharing his anecdotes with PM Modi from 2016, when the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan was attacked, when the country remained embroiled in war.

While recalling his phone call with PM Modi, the Foreign Minister said at an event, “It was past midnight and our consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan was under attack. We were trying to figure out what happened and my phone rang. It took me a bit by surprise. When the Prime Minister calls you don't get a caller ID but still someone connects you. But this time it was the prime minister.”

He further remarked, “The first question that the prime minister asked me was jaage ho (are you awake). It's 12:30 (am), what else will I be doing rather than being awake? Because in his life that's probably natural.”

“Are you watching TV, he asked. Yes, sir, I said. On being apprised that help was on its way, PM Modi asked to be informed personally when the operation is over. I said this will take two-three hours more and I will inform your office (PMO) when it's over,” Jaishankar said.

He praised the sense of responsibility and concern shown by the prime minister during the time of crisis, also remembering how India was able to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic better than many other countries across the globe.

EAM S Jaishankar made these remarks during an event to discuss the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

(With ANI inputs)

