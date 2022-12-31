Caught on cam: New Year celebrations turn tragic, Gurugram youth killed in car accident on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway (Photo: Screengrab)

A group of four youths travelling to Shimla for New Year celebrations by car met with an accident on Delhi-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday evening. In the accident, one of the four youths has been died, while the remaining three got injured.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment and stated to be out of danger, police said. The four youths belong to Gurugram, reports suggest.

Their car hit a truck near Ambala Cantonment. The deceased has been identified as Deepak. The other three injured are his friends -- Rithik, Chirag Prakash and Tushar. The vehicle was being driven by Tushar.

Stay safe guys 4 youths from Gurugram were going to Manali to celebrate New Year and while making reels in their car, they met with an accident near Ambala. 1 dead another 3 injured.



Car speed about 160kmhr pic.twitter.com/LexRjdLfVE December 31, 2022

One of the passengers was filming the high-speed drive when their vehicle hit a truck. The video of the incident shows the youth speeding the car and suddenly hitting another vehicle on the highway.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

