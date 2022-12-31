Search icon
Caught on cam: New Year celebrations turn tragic, Gurugram youth killed in car accident on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

The youth was travelling to Shimla with his three friends for New Year Celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Caught on cam: New Year celebrations turn tragic, Gurugram youth killed in car accident on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway (Photo: Screengrab)

A group of four youths travelling to Shimla for New Year celebrations by car met with an accident on Delhi-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday evening. In the accident, one of the four youths has been died, while the remaining three got injured.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment and stated to be out of danger, police said. The four youths belong to Gurugram, reports suggest.

Their car hit a truck near Ambala Cantonment. The deceased has been identified as Deepak. The other three injured are his friends -- Rithik, Chirag Prakash and Tushar. The vehicle was being driven by Tushar.

One of the passengers was filming the high-speed drive when their vehicle hit a truck. The video of the incident shows the youth speeding the car and suddenly hitting another vehicle on the highway. 

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

