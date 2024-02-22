Jammu and Kashmir: One skier dead, 7 rescued after avalanche hits Gulmarg

All the athletes who have come to participate in the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg are safe.

An Avalanche hit the upper reaches of the Ski Resort Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in the death of one skier. A group of eight skiers, including foreigners, came under an avalanche on Thursday. Seven skiers were rescued.

The avalanche hit the Khilan Marg area on Afarwat Peak, the famous ski destination in Gulmarg. One dead body of a skier has been recovered from the operation site. During the rescue operation, seven skiers were rescued from the site. One local skier is said to be injured during the incident.

''An avalanche hit Khilan Marg, trapping at least 8 skiers including some foreign skiers as well. Soon after, a massive rescue operation was launched at the site, which has so far resulted in killing of a skier and rescue of all others. Rescue operation has now been called off as all the trapped skiers were brought down safely while one local skier is said to be injured,” said an official.

The government had already issued an avalanche warning in the upper reaches of the Kashmir region after heavy snowfall was witnessed in the last three days. Feet of snow accumulated in areas like Gulmarg, Kupwara and Gurez in North Kashmir. The disaster management had already advised people in these areas to be careful.

While the authorities are yet to give out details about the identities of the skiers, sources say that in the group of 8 skiers, five are foreigners. Officials said that all the athletes who have come to participate in the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg are safe.

