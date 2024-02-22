Twitter
Big blow for Gujarat Titans as Mohammed Shami gets ruled out of IPL 2024

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a left ankle injury which would require surgery.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 02:49 PM IST

Edited by

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month's Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left ankle injury, for which he will undergo surgery in the UK, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday. Shami is part of the Gujarat Titans team in the IPL.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

''Shami was in London in the last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he could start light running and take it from thereon.

''But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for the UK for surgery. IPL seems out of the question,'' a senior BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

The development raises a question mark about the injury rehabilitation management programme planned by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

Now it is highly unlikely that the pace bowling artist would be able to make a comeback before India's Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand (October November).

His target could be the marquee away series against Australia.
People in the know of things believe that the NCA's conservative line of thinking has not worked in Shami's case.

''Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA's call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia,'' the source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

