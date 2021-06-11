Gujarat Unlock News: As COVID-19 restrictions ease from today know what is open, timings

The decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 infections has led the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government to ease lockdown restriction from Friday (June 11). As the situation of the coronavirus pandemic is showing a positive trajectory, the state has introduced unlock guidelines starting from today. This decision was reached after a core committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed in the unlock guidelines in Gujarat:

Hotels and restaurants can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 7 pm.

Also read Karnataka lockdown extension news: Revenue Minister reveals MAJOR details about possible unlock after June 14

Home delivery services will continue until 12 am and takeaway from restaurants will be allowed till 9 pm.

Parks, gardens, and libraries will remain open between 6 am to 7 pm.

Also read Big relief for contractual employees, govt to give full salary during lockdown

Political, social, and religious gatherings can be held only with 50 people in the assembly.

Religious places will remain open and only 50 visitors will be allowed.

Also read Jharkhand under complete lockdown from June 12 evening

All business establishments including small paans shops etc will be open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Gymnasiums will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Public transports will operate with 60 per cent capacity.

Examinations like TOEFL and IELTS can be held in the state now.

The night curfew will continue in 36 cities across the state from 9 pm to 6 am.

On Thursday, Gujarat reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths taking the infection tally to 818,895 and the death toll to 9,976.