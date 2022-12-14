Greater Noida: Women, children trapped inside society's elevator due to power outage; rescued after 30 minutes | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

As cases about people getting stuck in elevators have gained attention, elevator malfunctions have came into light in recent years. Another such incident occurred on Tuesday in Greater Noida when three women and kids got stuck in the elevator.

Three women and their young children were stranded for more than 30 minutes inside the elvator due to the power outage in the Panchsheel Hainish Society. The elevator broke down as the mothers were returning from picking up the kids from school due to the sudden power outage.

When the lift stopped, the women stuck inside the elevator pressed the alarm button, but nothing happened. The women and children who were trapped began yelling and screaming for assistance as their panic increased. The women and children were freed from the stuck elevator after 30 minutes when staff members were finally able to unlock the door.

One of the women handed each child over to a person waiting outside, saying, "Children first," NDTV reported. "We were stopped for half an hour," women alleged after a brief period of terror and desperation. Another incident occurred a few weeks ago when three young girls were trpped inside elevator in a Ghaziabad residential community for about 25 minutes.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which has since gone viral. People have praised the three young girls for their bravery in trying to escape and supporting one another, but the video has also prompted criticism of the authorities' negligence.

