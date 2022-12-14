'Evil spirits residing in house for 82 years': How 5 tantriks looted duped Gujarat family of Rs 35 lakh

In recent times, reports of people going to various lengths to satidfy their superstition beliefs and black magic have increased. A recent incident involving five "tantrik" allegedly looting Rs 35 lakh from a family in Basankantha, Gujarat, in the name of superstition has come to light.

Five "tantriks" used fraud to target a family living in the Gela village of the Dhanera teshsil. When they contacted family, the family allegedly had some issues in their home. According to the deceitful tantriks, their house has been inhabited by supernatural beings or evil spirits for 82 years.

The family was then instructed by the tantriks to perform a ritual to drive the evil spirits from the home. According to the tantriks, they would have to carry out a ritual that could cost up to one crore rupees. The family gave the huge sum because they believed the con artists tantriks, Aaj Tak reported.

The tantriks then carried out some ritualistic activities to win the family's trust after demanding Rs 20 lakh. A few days later, the tantriks demanded Rs 15 lakh once more for additional rituals that needed to be carried out. They allegedly also stole silver worth Rs. 1.7 lakh in the name of this superstition fraud in addition to this.

When the family did not notice any improvement in their issue, they began to have doubts about the "tantriks." The victim's family immediately filed a complaint at the Gujarat's Dhanera police station against the five tantriks. Additionally, they gave the police the video of them using the ritaulistic method.

The tantrik could be seen performing rituals for 38 seconds. The police have currently filed a complaint against the five accused tantriks. Additionally, a special police team has been established to look for him.

