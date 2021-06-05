Ghaziabad Unlock: Businesses set to resume as lockdown to ease soon - details here

Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and constant demand from the traders and local residents, the Ghaziabad administration is taking a call on when to start the unlocking process in the district.

As the two NCR cities - Noida and Ghaziabad gear up to resume business, officials have warned people against letting their guard down.

The Ghaziabad administration on Thursday held a meeting with RWAs and traders' associations over the gradual opening of commercial establishments in the city as active cases were expected to soon go below 600.

Meanwhile, the traders have been asked to implement the 'no mask no deal' at all commercial establishments.

The district magistrate said that for residential colonies and housing societies, volunteers would be appointed by the RWAs and they will ensure the residents follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

However, for the repeat violations, they will send a list of such people to the administration and the residents will be issued challans subsequently.

The traders across the Ghaziabad district have been demanding the closing time of shops to be extended by an hour from 7 PM currently.

The district administrations have said the Unlock would happen in phases. Most commercial establishments are expected to open soon. However, salons, spas, gyms, and swimming pools are likely to remain shut.

People need to wear masks while stepping out, sanitise and wash their hands and maintain social distance. Noida officials said they would introduce the guidelines once again.