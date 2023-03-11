Search icon
Ghaziabad: 10 injured as man sets room on fire after argument with wife

Ten people sustained burn injuries after the room was set on fire after an argument with wife in Tilak Nagar Colony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Ten people sustained burn injuries here on Friday after a 40-year-old man used cooking gas to set a room in his house on fire after an argument with his wife over his alleged extramarital affair, police said.

The incident took place in Tilak Nagar Colony in the Loni border area, they said.

Suresh had a heated argument with his wife Ritu (36), following which he threatened to kill her. In a fit of rage, he pulled out the pipe of the cooking gas cylinder from the stove, Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Ravi Kumar told PTI.

As the gas started spreading in the room, Ritu shouted for help and other family members rushed to turn off the gas regulator. However, Suresh flicked the gas lighter and the room briefly caught fire, he said.

Ten people, including Suresh, his family members and neighbours, sustained burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi. All of them are undergoing treatment, the DCP said.

Suresh's kin alleged that he is in an extramarital relationship with another woman who has left her husband and lives alone. They claimed he has lost his mental balance, the police said.

Action would be initiated after receiving a written complaint from Suresh's family members, they said. 

