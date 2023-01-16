DNA Verified: Ganga Vilas luxury cruise did NOT get stuck in Bihar, viral claim fact checked

MV Ganga Vilas Cruise (Photo: ANI)

Ganga Villas Cruise did not get trapped at Chhapra, Bihar, as has been reported owing to shallow water in the river. The rumour that the Ganga Villas Cruise is stranded in Chhapra, Bihar has been debunked, according to Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The cruise ship arrived at Patna on time. Bandopadhyaya said, "The vessel will continue its onward journey per schedule."

Reportedly, the flagship Ganga Vilas Cruise ran into trouble around Chhapra, Bihar, because to the Ganga's short depth. A ship that was supposed to land at the coast so that visitors could see the ancient site of Chirand was reportedly unable to do so due to a lack of water in the Ganges in the Doriganj section of the district, as reported by ANI, citing district authorities.

The district's most significant archaeological site is Chirand Saran, located 11 kilometres southeast of Chhapra near Doriganj Bazar. The Hindu, Buddhist, and Muslim faiths are all linked to the Stupanuma fillings that line the Ghaghra river. However, authorities claimed it was impossible to pull the ship to land due to shallow water.

The SDRF crew responded quickly, arriving in a small boat to rescue the visitors so they could go on to Chirand Saran without incident.

Satendra Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Chhapra, and member of the arranging team, has said that all necessary preparations have been done for the arrival of visitors to Chirand.

“SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats,” he said.

“The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule” : Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Chairman, IWAI — IWAI (@IWAI_ShipMin) January 16, 2023

In addition, the Ganga Vilas Cruise offers its own unique amenities. A maximum speed of 12 kph upstream and 20 kph downstream, t he ship contains both a water purification system and a waste water treatment facility. The cruise includes every amenity imaginable for the comfort and ease of its passengers. It costs Rs 25,000 per day in India and Rs 50,000 per day in Bangladesh.