Delhi mayor elections to be held on January 24 after LG gives nod to convening of MCD meeting (file photo)

Delhi MCD: Elections for mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on January 24 as Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the convening of the next meeting of the civic body.

The oath-taking of councillors and six members of the standing committee will also take place on the same day. The meeting will convene at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, according to officials.

Earlier, the first meeting of the newly elected MCD house was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor. A huge ruckus emerged in the MCD house on January 6.

In the first meeting, AAP councillors protested over the administering of oaths to the 10 aldermen - the unelected members of the house. The BJP and AAP accused each other of assaulting their councillors in a scuffle that broke out in the MCD House.

AAP alleged that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Meanwhile, the BJP had claimed the AAP councillors had come prepared to disrupt the oath of the aldermen and they assaulted BJP councillors including women.

In the December polls, the AAP wrested power from BJP ending its 15-year rule at the MCD. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 134 of the total 250 wards. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

(With inputs from PTI)