From Zomato to Google Pay: How mobile apps, social media helped police uncover clues in Shraddha Walkar murder case

The Shraddha Walkar murder case has had several twists and turns, but social media applications were a big help to the Delhi Police investigation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

The Delhi Police has been thoroughly investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case, trying to uncover important clues which will help them figure out where the rest of her body parts have been dumped, and how her murder was orchestrated by prime accused Aadtab Poonawala.

The police force has been using forensic sciences, lie detector tests, and other methods to solve the murder, and has also resorted to investigating new-age evidence, which is data collected through mobile applications and social media platforms.

The Delhi Police decided to reach out to several mobile apps and social media platforms in a bid to solve the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Alleged murderer Aaftab’s phone was seized and the police combed through the data, which helped them uncover several big clues.

The authorities had reached out to apps used by Aaftab on his phone, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Google Pay, and Paytm for several details regarding the murder. Further, the Delhi Police also reached out to the dating app Bumble and food delivery app Zomato.

Through the responses, it received from Bumble, Zomato, and Paytm, the authorities were able to figure out that Aaftab had brought other women to the apartment after allegedly killing Shraddha, while her chopped-up body parts were still stored in the fridge.

The prime accused, who was the live-in partner of Shraddha Walkar, had deleted his search history but the police were able to recover it by getting in touch with Google, which revealed that he had searched several methods to dispose of a dead body and gotten rid of murder evidence.

Facebook and Instagram played an important role in retrieving some of the older chats of Shraddha and Aaftab. It was also revealed that Aaftab had been using Shraddha’s Instagram account to create the farce that she is well even after her death.

Aaftab Poonawala is currently under the custody of Delhi Police and is set to undergo a polygraph test and a narco-analysis test to solve more mysteries attached to the murder.

