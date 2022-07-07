From Apricot Stuffed Kofta to Angoori Rasmalai: A look at extensive menu at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding

Photo

Indian wedding always remain incomplete without mouth-watering delicacies! And Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann's wedding function will be no different with an array of food items lined up for the guests. As per a food menu that is being circulated, the guests will get to savour the best of Indian and Italian cuisine including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, and Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita.

A variety of lip-smacking sweets such as Fresh Fruit Triffle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai, and Dry Fruit Rabari will also be there for the guests at CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding.

Those who are health conscious will not be disappointed either as different types of salads will also be available.

For the unversed, today, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh. Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back. The wedding ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family. However, no minister or other big leaders have been invited to the ceremony.

Sources said it was Bhagwant Mann's mother's wish that he should get married. His former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children are residing in the USA. His daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had flown from the US to attend his swearing-in ceremony on March 16 this year.