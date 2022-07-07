Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 SOON at cbseresults.nic.in, know list of credentials you need to check scores

Once released, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results via the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022. Once released, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results via the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Credentials required to check the scores

Roll Number
School Number
Centre Number
Admit Card ID

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Tentative dates 

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022 
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores 

www.cbseresults.nic.in 
www.results.gov.in 
www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How to download scores from the official website? 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

