CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 SOON at cbseresults.nic.in, know list of credentials you need to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022. Once released, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results via the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Credentials required to check the scores

Roll Number

School Number

Centre Number

Admit Card ID

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Tentative dates

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How to download scores from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.