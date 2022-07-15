FIR registered against unidentified persons after video of namaz at LuLu mall goes viral

Video grab of people offering namaz (right) inside Lulu mall in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugrated LuLu mall in Lucknow, police said.

On the basis of Shishir Chaturvedi's complaint to the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the FIR has been filed in accordance with the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This comes after a video of some people performing namaz inside a mall went viral.

The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

"Shishir Chaturvedi from the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has complained about the namaz reading at Lulu Mall. Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, stated that appropriate action would be taken following the investigation.

"FIR filed at Sushant Golf City Police Station following a complaint from the management of Lulu Mall. The FIR invokes IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341, and other provisions, he continued.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

READ| Viral video shows ‘Namaz’ at Lulu Mall, Hindu organisations flood Twitter with #LuluMallLucknow

“Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents,” he said.

Lucknow’s Lulu Mall is located close to Golf City’s Amar Shaheed Path over an area of 22 lakh square feet.

Housing some of the biggest brands in the country, the brand is a favourite among shoppers who enjoy exploring the Lulu Fashion Store. Visitors can also enjoy eating at any of the 15 restaurants and cafes.

The newly opened Lulu mall is an extension of the Lulu Group’s plans to expand in India. The group has already set up malls in Thrissur, Kochi, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.