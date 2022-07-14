Search icon
Viral video shows ‘Namaz’ at Lulu Mall, Hindu organisations flood Twitter with #LuluMallLucknow

Lucknow's Lulu Mall has released a clarification in reference to this matter, saying that the mall doesn’t have any clue about the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

Twitter(@VikasPronamo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Lulu Mall on July 11 in Lucknow. The mall has now become a centre of controversy as a video related to it has gone viral on the internet.

The viral video shows some people offering Namaz inside the mall. Some people are seen sitting on the ground to offer their prayers. Following this incident, people are raising questions about how people can engage in religious activities inside a mall.

The controversy is being aggravated by Hindu organisations who are questioning the prayer. As per Hindu Mahasabha, Lucknow’s Lulu Mall has often been a part of various controversies.

Speaking upon the matter, Hindu Mahasabha leader Shishir Chaturverdi said, "Lulu Mall is now showing its true colors. This mall has already been in the news for similar exploits. Now doing the same in UP too”.

Considering the ongoing affair, Hindu Mahasabha has demanded action on every mall that is being used for offering prayers.

Lulu Mall has released an official clarification in reference to this matter, saying that the mall doesn’t have any clue about the viral video.

Further, the mall authorities are trying to identify people as they claim that such activities are not allowed in the mall.

Meanwhile, Twitterati is flooding the mind-boggling platform with hashtag #LuluMallLucknow to raise their concerns.

Watch the viral video here: 

Lucknow’s Lulu Mall is located close to Golf City’s Amar Shaheed Path over an area of 22 lakh square feet.

Housing some of the biggest brands in the country, the brand is a favourite among shoppers who enjoy exploring the Lulu Fashion Store. Visitors can also enjoy eating at any of the 15 restaurants and cafes.

The newly opened Lulu mall is an extension of the Lulu Group’s plans to expand in India. The group has already set up malls in Thrissur, Kochi, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. 

