Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gives new title to Honeypreet, says jail term spiritual journey

Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two women disciples at the Dera headquarters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has accorded a new title to his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is on 40-day parole, celebrated the Diwali festival with his disciples. He dismissed rumours that he will relinquish the title of the chief of the Sirsa-based Dera.

Ram Rahim addressed a  gathering in Baghpat where he has been staying. He released a Punjabi song featuring him. He said his incarceration is a spiritual journey.

He said Honeypreet will now be called 'Ruhani Didi'. Dera Sachcha Sauda followers call Gurmeet Ram Rahim 'pitaji' or father. 

Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two women disciples at the Dera headquarters and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017. 

In 2019, he was convicted of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati's murder. 

Last year, he was convicted of murdering Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. 

Read here:'Unnecessary controversy created by people’: BJP leader attends rape-convict Ram Rahim’s satsang, takes blessings

He has been interacting with followers online. BJP leaders Ranbir Gangwa and Renu Bala Gupta recently interacted with him online.

Ram Rahim has received parole twice this year -- in February and June.

