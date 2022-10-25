‘Unnecessary controversy created by people’: BJP leader attends rape-convict Ram Rahim’s satsang, takes blessings

Gurmeet Ram Rahim (File photo)

Just as the Haryana bypolls remain around the corner, several leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) sparked a controversy when they were seen attending a Satsang conducted by rape-convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently out on parole.

Sparking a controversy, BJP Jind MLA Krishan Middha was seen attending Ram Rahim’s gathering in Haryana and seeking his blessings during the event. Ram Rahim has been holding several satsangs in Haryana, and reports have suggested that BJP leaders are also gracing these events.

According to a clip posted by Times Now, Krishan Middha, along with several other BJP leaders could be seen attending the Satsang of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Haryana. He could also be heard saying that the allegations against him are an “unnecessary controversy”.

In the clip posted by Times Now, the BJP leader can be heard saying that Ram Rahim “achi shiksha de rahe hai (he is teaching good things)”. He can further be heard saying, “Vivaad toh logon ne aisa hi banake rakkha hai. (unnecessary controversy created by the people)”

As the opposition raised questions on the attendance of BJP leaders at Ram Rahim’s event, several leaders justified this as their personal choice and space. Meanwhile, it must be noted that Middha is not the only BJP member who attended the rape convict’s rally.

Some other members of the BJP who could be seen attending Ram Rahim’s Satsang were Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Karnal Mayor Renu Bala, just as the party is gearing up for the bypolls set to take place in the state.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria jail, was on Friday granted parole for 40 days.

The move comes just ahead of the Adampur bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 3. The state government is also scheduled to hold panchayat polls soon, for which the nomination-filing process has already begun.

