Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave subsides, minimum temperature drops to 22 degrees Celsius

File photo

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 60 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department said the national capital will witness mainly clear skies through the day with the maximum temperature likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Air India starts restoring pre-Covid salaries of pilots, cabin crew as air traffic increases

On Friday, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal, and a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal.