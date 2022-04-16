Headlines

Covid-19 4th wave: India logs 975 fresh cases, 4 more deaths

Covid-19 4th wave: The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,30,40,947 on Saturday with 975 more people testing positive for the viral disease, while the active cases increased to 11,366, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll reached 5,21,747 with four more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read: Air India starts restoring pre-Covid salaries of pilots, cabin crew as air traffic increases

An increase of 175 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,07,834. The case fatality rate stands at 1.21 per cent, it added.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 186.38 crore.

Also Read: Delhi logs 366 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.95 %

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 3 crore on June 23.

