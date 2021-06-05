Delhi Unlock news: Delhi Metro services to resume with 50% capacity from June 7 - know details

With the number of COVID-19 cases steadily declining in Delhi, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from June 7 (Monday) with 50 per cent seating capacity, the DMRC said on Saturday.

"On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx. 5 to 15 min on different Lines," said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

After nearly two months, the Unlock process started with the Delhi government reopening the factories and resuming construction activities.

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has been in force in Delhi since 19 April to curb the infection and high mortality rate from the virus.

While announcing the Unlock process, CM Kejriwal, however, asserted that the partial reopening of activities will be viewed for a week, and if any surge in new COVID-19 cases will be witnessed in Delhi, the city will be put under lockdown again.